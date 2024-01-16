Butcher's Box
* Two pounds local Molokai Ground Beef * Local half bird * Wild Alaskan Salmon slab 1.3/LB * $20 bag of mixed local produce * 1/2 pound Toohey’s Beef Jerky * 1/2 pound Toohey’s Smoked Roast Beef * One tub of the butchers roasted local tomato garlic and onion sauce *One tub of the butchery’s pickled red onion *Bag of Coconut Glen's coconut candyOUT OF STOCK$158.88
Bistro Daily Special
- OUT OF STOCKBeef Slider Trio
From 5 PM to 9 PM, enjoy our trio of beef sliders, crafted to juicy perfection and bringing the rich, savory flavors straight to your table.OUT OF STOCK$14.95
- OUT OF STOCKLocal BBQ Chicken Tacos
Oven-baked to crispy perfection, these BBQ chicken tacos bring the farm-fresh flavors of Big Island right to your table.OUT OF STOCK$18.95
- Beef Sliders and Fries
From 5 PM to 9 PM, enjoy our beef sliders and fries. Cooked to juicy perfection, these beef sliders are paired with crispy fries, bringing hearty, savory flavors right to your table.$18.95