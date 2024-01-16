About TOOHEY'S

Welcome to Toohey's Butchery and Bistro, where community and quality converge on the beautiful north shore of Maui. Founded with a fervent dedication to sourcing local, organic meats and produce, Toohey's is more than just a place to shop—it's a hub for bringing Maui together.





At the heart of Toohey's is owner Austin Toohey's unwavering passion for connecting the community with the finest local meats, baked goods and produce. Whether you're craving a freshly smoked roast beef sandwich, looking to sizzle up some rib eye steaks at home on the grill, or yearning for a pint of Coconut Glenn's ice cream, Toohey's has you covered.





Toohey's isn't just about culinary delights; it's about fostering community spirit. Join us on Friday nights for dinner and dance, where live music sets the stage for an unforgettable evening of great food and even better company. So whether you're popping in for a quick bite, stocking up for a barbecue, or looking for a night out filled with music and merriment, Toohey's Butchery and Bistro is your go-to destination on Maui.